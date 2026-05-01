When is a good time in Minnesota to start planting in the garden?

Warmer weather is on the way this weekend and may have Minnesotans itching to get out into the garden.

But is it safe to start planting?

According to Karen O'Connor, one of the co-owners of Mother Earth Gardens in Minneapolis, it's safe to plant, but Minnesotans will need to keep an eye on the forecast.

"For the next week in particular, you kind of have to become a farmer," she said.

She encourages keeping an eye on the temperature when it dips below 40 degrees.

"And either pull things into your garage, put a sheet over things, put it close to your home," she said. "But for the most part, unless it's a warm weather crop, not a good time for them."

That means avoid planting tomatoes, basil, beans and peppers. But any of the green herbs and veggies are good to go into the ground.

In the meantime, O'Connor says it's a good time to rake leaves, clean out tools and put soil in pots.

"You can completely seed your lawn," she added. "It's a great time to do that. There's lots of stuff. It's going to be a great weekend! It's going to be really sunny."