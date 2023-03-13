Spring fever? Now’s the time to plan your garden

MINNEAPOLIS – As winter doubles down, spring fever is heating up.

Garden centers say it's the perfect time to start planning for spring planting season.

"I picked up just a snake plant and a really nice fern, placing some nice plants in my apartment, make it a little bit more green," said Minneapolis resident Elise Gumm, while on her way out of Tangletown Gardens.

Scott Endres, co-owner of Tangletown Gardens, says house plants have become quite popular, especially in the winter months.

"Having that bit of green surrounding us day after day, year after year, and everyday of the year is really important to kind of keep the spirits high, even in the depths of winter," Endres said.

He says this year's outdoor gardening season may be pushed back a little because of all the snow. But on the upside, it's relieved drought conditions, showing a promising growing season ahead.

Hennepin County Master Gardener Jennifer Rensenbrink uses containers and raised beds for her vegetables in her backyard. She says it helps speed up the warming process.

"I pop on these little temporary greenhouses, and so then that warms it up even faster and it prevents more snow from falling on it," Rendenbrink said. "Deer and rabbit damage has been a lot higher this year than we've seen in any recent year, and they are just hungry. They are looking for a source of food and are just desperate."

Until the soil outside is ready, she says March and April are good times to re-pot house plants if they need it.

If you want to green your thumb ahead of spring planting, the Minnesota State Horticultural Society has several low-cost classes and webinars happening this month and into the spring.