St. Paul police search Humboldt H.S. after report of student with weapon

ST. PAUL, Minn. -- No weapons have been found and students are safe following a report of a student with a weapon at a St. Paul high school Thursday.

According to St. Paul Public Schools spokesperson Ryan Stanzel, the school district received a report that a student may have brought a weapon into Humboldt High School, located at 30 Baker St. E.

St. Paul police officers responded and did not find a weapon. No threats were made.

Details are limited.