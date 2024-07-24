Watch CBS News
Spokes Fighting Strokes bringing adaptive cycling across the country, with stop in Minnesota

By Adam Del Rosso

MAPLE GROVE, Minn. — Nineteen years ago, Dan Zimmerman's life changed forever. A stroke left his outlook grim. 

"Doctors told me (I'd be in a) wheelchair for life and no talking," Zimmerman said.

For years, he believed that. Until he had another health scare in the middle of the night.

"(It was a) wake up call for me. Next day, I bought the trike," he said.

And he's never looked back. He is the founder of Spokes Fighting Strokes, a nonprofit spreading awareness about the benefits of adaptive cycling.

"I learned how to talk on the trike. Pumping my blood to my brain oxygenated it. Solved everything," Zimmerman said.

He likens the sport to medicine, which can be used to help stroke survivors, those with brain injuries, Parkinson's, MS and more.

Now, he's on a cross-country journey helping others, and local stroke survivor Dave Bancroft wanted to make sure he stopped in Minnesota.

"When I was with TCAC, I saw so many people that would go out for the first time on a trike. They come back and they're so happy. I'm looking forward to being able to see that same thing," Bancroft said.

Zimmerman's massive trailer, which he drives, has several adaptive trikes for folks to try. Hoping to bring independence to even more.

"Get a trike. Follow me. Get out and never give up hope," Zimmerman said.

Zimmerman will be hosting a clinic Saturday at 9:30 a.m. in Maple Grove at the Church of the Open Door parking lot. 

If you want to participate, donate or learn more, visit his website.

