Split Rock Lighthouse one step closer to restoration after first phase of project completed

Split Rock Lighthouse ready to reopen as first phase of restoration wraps

Split Rock Lighthouse ready to reopen as first phase of restoration wraps

Split Rock Lighthouse ready to reopen as first phase of restoration wraps

Split Rock Lighthouse in Two Harbors, Minnesota, is one step closer to being restored after crews completed the first phase of an improvement project.

The Minnesota Historical Society said in a release Friday that workers completed initial repairs this week, and visitors now have access to the lighthouse grounds, museum, visitor center and fog signal building.

Some areas of the iconic site on the North Shore had been closed since May 5 to allow for the repairs.

The entire project is expected to last through late October. Planned work includes updating and replacing walkways, restoring "historic circulation patterns" and extending a platform in an effort to provide improved views of the area.

The state agency urges anyone visiting the lighthouse to check its website and social media channels for offerings and programs that may be impacted by construction.

Split Rock Lighthouse guided freighters across Lake Superior for 59 years, from 1910 to 1969, according to historians.

Note: The above video first aired on Sept. 23, 2024.