Spilled corn product shuts down traffic near Rochester after semi tips over
ROCHESTER, Minn. -- A semi-truck traveling through southern Minnesota Thursday morning spilled a load of "corn-based product" after it overturned on Highway 52, police report.
The Minnesota State Patrol says the semi was traveling northbound on Highway 63 around 11:51 a.m. The semi tipped over while merging onto northbound Highway 52, blocking both lanes of traffic.
The driver of the semi had minor injuries.
A detour is in place until the highway is clean.
