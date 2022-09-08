Spilled corn product shuts down traffic near Rochester after semi tips over

ROCHESTER, Minn. -- A semi-truck traveling through southern Minnesota Thursday morning spilled a load of "corn-based product" after it overturned on Highway 52, police report.

The Minnesota State Patrol says the semi was traveling northbound on Highway 63 around 11:51 a.m. The semi tipped over while merging onto northbound Highway 52, blocking both lanes of traffic.

The driver of the semi had minor injuries.

A detour is in place until the highway is clean.