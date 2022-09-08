Watch CBS News
Greater Minnesota News

Spilled corn product shuts down traffic near Rochester after semi tips over

By WCCO Staff

/ CBS Minnesota

Midday headlines from Sept. 8, 2022
Midday headlines from Sept. 8, 2022 04:13

ROCHESTER, Minn. -- A semi-truck traveling through southern Minnesota Thursday morning spilled a load of "corn-based product" after it overturned on Highway 52, police report.

The Minnesota State Patrol says the semi was traveling northbound on Highway 63 around 11:51 a.m. The semi tipped over while merging onto northbound Highway 52, blocking both lanes of traffic.

screen-shot-2022-09-08-at-1-53-04-pm.png

The driver of the semi had minor injuries.

A detour is in place until the highway is clean.

WCCO Staff
wcco-cbs-minnesota.jpg

The WCCO Staff is a group of experienced journalists who bring you the content on WCCO.com.

First published on September 8, 2022 / 1:58 PM

© 2022 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.