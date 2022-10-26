Watch CBS News
Southwestern Minnesota man killed in rollover crash

CHANARAMBIE TOWNSHIP, Minn. -- A southwestern Minnesota man was killed in a rollover crash Tuesday afternoon.

The Minnesota State Patrol said 40-year-old Eric Dalle was heading south on Highway 91 near Chanarambie Township when his truck left the roadway and rolled into the ditch.

It happened around 4:45 p.m.

Dalle died at the scene. No other vehicles were involved, per the patrol.

