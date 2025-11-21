Southwest Minnesota State's Parker Knutson is leading in interceptions, thanks to his work off the field

Parker Knutson's football season at Southwest Minnesota State started like a racehorse bursting out of the gates; five interceptions in his first three games matching last year's total.

"Before the season I set myself a goal to beat that five picks," said the redshirt sophomore safety. "I felt last year I didn't do enough. So, this offseason I put in a lot of work. And as it shows, it's translating."

With this season now done, Knutson's eight interceptions finished best in all of college football. Tied with one player in DIII, but in front of everybody else in his class - Division II, and FCS and FBS.

"I try not to get too ahead of that. But as a player myself, I look at it every Sunday when it updates," said Knutson. "Just to get my mental side of 'alright, I gotta stay up there. I gotta prove to people why I'm up there'"

"If you ask him a question about what happened on a play or what he thinks is going to happen even prior to the play, he can give you pretty hands on information," said SMSU head coach Scott Underwood. "His anticipatory skills are really strong. Add that to his athleticism, it puts a pretty good athlete on the field."

Knutson has been ball-hawking since high school at Sartell. But it is his ability to see the future that has yielded all these picks. His favorite: week eight versus Augustana.

"They ran a little bubble and go on two back set," remembered Knutson. "Watched it on film all week. Knew it was coming. Called it out. Read it perfectly and jumped in front of it."

Defensive backs are known for not having good hands. Not Knutson.

"The first two weeks I had one pair of gloves and after that week I couldn't get one. So, I bought a new pair. I think it's more of a mental thing for me. New gloves every week," said Knuston. "I do a lotta ball drills. I catch 100 balls a day. So that I can keep my hands good. I catch just like a receiver."