Man charged in South St. Paul shooting that killed St. Olaf College football player, injured 1 other

A 19-year-old man faces charges in the fatal shooting of a St. Olaf College football player last week.

The criminal complaint says that there were six people including football player Matthew Lee gathered in an upstairs bedroom of a South St. Paul home around 3:45 a.m. on Friday.

The 19-year-old and another man were both comparing their guns, the complaint says. The other man with a gun left the room with two others and told them he was going to rob the 19-year-old when he returned to the bedroom.

He then returned and pointed his gun at the 19-year-old, saying "I need you to give me all that s***," documents say.

The 19-year-old then fell backwards onto the bed, fired once into the ceiling and then fired his gun multiple times from a crouched position, charges say. He hit the man who tried to rob him in the torso and arm, and Lee was also shot.

A witness described Lee as an innocent bystander, according to the complaint.

The alleged shooter fled the scene, prompting a shelter-in-place alert in the neighborhood as law enforcement searched the area. He was found in a shed nearby and taken into custody.

Law enforcement found 14 discharged casings in the bedroom and believe both guns were fired, documents say.

The 19-year-old faces one count of second-degree murder, one count of second-degree manslaughter and one count of possession of a firearm by an ineligible person. The complaint says he is prohibited from possessing a gun as a result of a conviction for making threats of violence in January.

Lee's death was ruled a homicide by the Hennepin County Medical Examiner.

James Killian, head coach of St. Olaf's football team, described Lee as a "leader" and a "great student."