South St. Paul police issue shelter in place alert amid search for shooter

Police in South St. Paul, Minnesota, are urging residents to shelter in place early Friday morning as officers search for a shooting suspect.

The shooting occurred near Second Avenue South and Third Street South, with law enforcement now combing the area of First Avenue South and Fifth Street South.

"We are asking all residents in this area to remain indoors and give our officers space to work at this time," police said in a Facebook post.

Police are also asking people to avoid the area as the search continues.

