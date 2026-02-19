1 year after Minneapolis water main break, book store owners say they've been left to fend for themselves

It's been a year since a water main break badly damaged a southwest Minneapolis building, forcing businesses to close.

Since then, Paperback Exchange, Terzo and Sparrow Cafe were all forced to close.

"It feels like a hit and run accident where ... someone showed up and caused all this damage and just left," said Andrew Hersey, whose family owns Paperback Exchange.

Hersey's parents owned the shop for 50 years. The water main break impacted them as well. They live just down the street and had 2 feet of water get into their basement when the main broke.

"The city says they're not responsible for the damage, that we would have to prove they were negligent in maintaining the pipe," said Hersey.

Businesses have been left to fend for themselves, he said.

"Literally no one from the city showed up for us. No one showed up to the bookstore, no one showed up at my parents house to see what we were dealing with," said Hersey.

Carroll Peterson is co-owner of the building, and said the resulting damage has been unbelievably painful. Insurance hasn't helped much, so he's had to foot the bill for repairs and is now hoping to lease the vacant spaces, which are set to be ready to be occupied in 30 to 45 days, Peterson said.

Ward 13 City Council member Linea Palmisano said the city is not responsible for the water main break. A change in state law would be required to make cities liable in these types of situations, she said.

An online fundraiser for Paperback Exchange has been a lifesaver, said Hersey. He remains hopeful for the bookshop's return, which will likely be in a different location.

"We're paying taxes, we're paying for the insurance, and when you need it, there's nobody there to help," said Hersey.