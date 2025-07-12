Man found shot in south Minneapolis alley, 1 in custody, police say

Man found shot in Minneapolis alley fighting for his life, and more headlines

A man is fighting for his life and another is in custody following a shooting late Friday night in south Minneapolis.

Police say officers were called at about 10:30 p.m. to the alley of Blaisdell Avenue and West 26th Street, just a block west of Nicollet Avenue in the Whittier neighborhood.

Officers found the victim suffering from "potentially life-threatening gunshot wounds," and he was rushed to Hennepin Healthcare.

Police say soon after, officers found "evidence of gunfire inside an apartment" and made an arrest. The suspect is being held in Hennepin County Jail.

Investigators are still working to determine what led up to the violence.