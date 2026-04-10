2 men hospitalized after shooting in south Minneapolis, police say; no arrests

Minneapolis police are investigating a shooting that left two men injured on Friday morning.

Officers responded to reports of shots fired on the 3200 block of Bloomington Avenue at 10:54 a.m., according to police. They found an unoccupied vehicle with "apparent" damage from the shooting that had crashed into a curb and a tree, officials said.

The officers learned that two people in the vehicle, later identified as the two men, had walked away from the scene, police said. Law enforcement found one of the men on the 3100 block of 15th Street and the other on the 3000 block of 15th Avenue.

According to police, both men were taken to the hospital with "apparent" injuries that were not life-threatening.

Police investigate a shooting in Minneapolis, Minnesota, on April 10, 2026. Investigators said two men were hurt in the incident. WCCO

Investigators said the vehicle the men were in was traveling when shots were fired, possibly from another vehicle. The driver of the vehicle that was hit then swerved, resulting in the car hitting the curb and tree.

As of Friday afternoon, no arrests have been made, police said.

Investigators are working to learn what led to the shooting.