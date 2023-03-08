South Minneapolis alleyways drained, but residents still struggle to access their garages

MINNEAPOLIS -- Missy Whiteman is relieved her alley on Pillsbury Avenue in the Lyndale neighborhood is finally getting cleared.

"I still can't believe how much ice is under there, it's like a hockey rink. If we wanted to get our skates and sticks, we could just have a game back here," Whiteman said.

She hasn't been able to use her garage for weeks because of the ice and water buildup.

"What I've seen is at least one car a day get stuck," Whiteman said.

The same issue happened just a few blocks away on Garfield Avenue over the weekend. A car was stuck in the icy standing water for three days.

"We had called 311 many times. We had lots of neighbors calling and they did send out a front loader so we're happy about that," Doug Herkenhoff said.

While neighbors are thrilled the alley is finally passable, neighbors still can't access their garage because the front loader created very strong ice ruts.

"With our property taxes rising, I think it's important we're able to park in our garages," Herkenhoff said.

Herkenhoff is the Lyndale neighborhood board president. He says the ice build-up and flooding happens every winter because there are not any storm drains in the alleys.

He wants a long-term solution so they don't have to deal with this again.

"It's frustrating that everything goes through 311, so we don't actually get to talk to the person that'd be in charge of coming up with a plan to help with the storm drain water," Herkenhoff said.