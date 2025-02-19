Minnesota's Sounds of Blackness celebrates 54 years of musical magic

The Twin Cities-based group Sounds of Blackness is celebrating 54 years of performing this month.

"Thankful," the group's newest song, is nominated for a NAACP Image Award.

"This NAACP Image Award is extra special because the song 'Thankful,' written by our own Jamecia Bennett and Buddy McClain, is in honor of Amir Locke, who was tragically killed a couple of years ago," said Gary Hines, the groups musical director and producer.

Bennett, the group's lead singer, says she led with her heart when writing the lyrics to "Thankful."

"We have to go in and find that in ourselves to bring that out and still give the world hope," Bennett said.

Hines has led this group for most of its 54 years and says he is proud that the ensemble still stands as a cultural speaking voice for Black America.

"From day one, Sounds of Blackness has had as our goal not only to praise God by inspiring people of all backgrounds through Black music, but also to be in the vanguard of the movement for social justice and equality," Hines said.

He says Sounds of Blackness is part of — and heirs to — the legacy of singers who have paved the way in the quest for social justice.

"Artists have always been in the vanguard of that movement, whether it was Billy Holiday with 'Strange Fruit,' protesting lynchings. Whether it was James Brown with 'Say it Loud, I'm Black and I'm Proud,'" he said.

Now focused on spreading a message to the next generation, Sounds of Blackness is using all genres of music — gospel, R&B, soul, jazz, hip-hop, country and rock & roll — to reach for the nation's soul.

Bennett says she is proud to continue the group's original mission.

"It is definitely big shoes to fill to continue to minister because that's exactly what it is," she said. "To continue to minister this message of hope and love and being grateful and thankful for everyday of our lives. But also being aware and woke on what is happening today."

The NAACP Image Awards airs Saturday at 7 p.m. on BET.

BET and WCCO-TV are both owned by Paramount Global.