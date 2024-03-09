Some elementary schools cooked up a storm Saturday morning

MINNEAPOLIS — Some elementary school students put on their chef hats Saturday morning in Minnetonka. The third annual Tonka Top Chef brought out some young culinary experts.

Thirteen third through fifth graders tested their skills making grilled cheese. Students got creative by using different types of cheese among other ingredients. One even added blackberry jam and used it as a garnish on the plate for a better presentation.

They were judged on presentation, taste and skills. One of those judges was our own Jennifer Mayerle. Families were there to cheer of their chef.

Jennifer says all the chefs were incredible and congratulates all the kids.