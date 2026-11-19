At an event designed to bring law enforcement and Somali-Minnesotans to the table, emotions, at times, ran high.

Some, like Farhio Khalif, felt that the conversation came too late as the topic of Somali gangs spiraled into another political lightning rod. Others liked Mohamed Jama said it's on community members themselves to intervene, arguing young people are opening themselves up to violence and criticism by going down the wrong path.

Despite some moments of disagreement, just about everyone in a room filled with neighbors and members of law enforcement agreed that collaboration was necessary to stop a "new," complex problem.

Last month, more than 40 agencies agreed to a joint plan to address gang violence under the umbrella of the Minnesota Bureau of Criminal Apprehension, coordinating resources and know-how. Exactly one month later after those plans were made public, the BCA hosted Thursday night's community meeting in St. Paul at the urging of community members like Abdirizak Bihi.

Bihi is a longtime activist that has worked to ensure that young Somali Minnesotans avoid getting caught up in violence. He said that open discussions with adults throughout the metro is critical.

"We are capable to solve any problem if we get together with intention to work together," Bihi said.

BCA Superintendent Drew Evans agreed with the sentiment.

"What a meeting like this does is it brings community together in a way to really understand what the drivers of violence are to begin with," Evans said, "Prevention is always going to be difficult to measure, you're not going to be able to prove the negative if something didn't occur."

Evans delivered a presentation where he described the issue of Somali gang violence as a new but "growing concern." He noted that what's unique is that the violence is popping up across the suburbs of the Twin Cities metro, where as gang violence of the past was primarily focused in the cities.

Evans said that disputes on social media lead to a cycle of retaliation that needs to be disrupted. He also echoed sentiments from other members of law enforcement, cautioning against painting an entire community with a broad brush because of the actions of a small minority.

During the meeting, Khalif said that she feels that this issue had already gotten away from them.

"It really feels like we've been targeted. When at the end of the day you get home, you turn on the TV, and you've been talked about," Khalif said.

Mohamed Jama said that he wants to work with law enforcement, but had reservations about the approach.

"I'm tried of little kids dying, I'm tired of mom's crying," Jama said. "Are we creating a school-to-prison pipeline task force or are we creating a intervention prevention and mitigation taks force?"

Jama said that he believes younger children and those involved in violence in their early 20s can be "saved," but said that the problem is deeply engrained and requires those kids and adults to make difficult choices.

Mohamed Ahmad said cutting through the noise of social media is the biggest challenge.

"You think that a two parent household or even a [single] parent household trying to provide can compete with what's happening among our youth on this thing?" Ahmad questioned, referencing a smartphone in his hand.

Evans said that he and other members of law enforcement do not want arrests to be the primary tool in solving this issue. He also noted that state and federal data shows that violent crime continues to decline year-over-year in Minnesota.

According to Ramsey County Sheriff Bob Fletcher, there are 13 Somali gangs involving roughly 300 kids in the metro.