Snowplow driver cooperating with investigators after pedestrian killed near downtown Minneapolis

MINNEAPOLIS — Police in Minneapolis say a snowplow driver is cooperating in an incident initially reported as a hit-and-run early Wednesday morning.

According to police, officers were dispatched at around 2:30 a.m. to a hit-and-run outside a gas station at Second Avenue Southeast and Hennepin Avenue East.

When officers arrived, they found a man — who is yet to be identified — on the street near the entrance to the gas station.

"It was apparent he had been run over by a vehicle," police said in a release.

The man was declared dead at the scene.

In an update later Wednesday, police say the driver of the striking vehicle has been identified and is cooperating with investigators.

According to police, a preliminary investigation indicates the unidentified man walked in front of a slow-moving Hennepin County plow truck that was leaving the gas station parking lot.

No arrests have been made, police said.

The investigation is ongoing. The medical examiner will release the man's identity, as well as the cause and manner of death, at a later time.