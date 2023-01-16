Watch CBS News
Snowmobiler seriously injured in race event near Nisswa

By WCCO Staff

/ CBS Minnesota

NISSWA, Minn. -- A 26-year-old Wisconsin man is in the hospital with a serious injury after crashing during a race near Nisswa, Minnesota on Sunday.

According to the Cass County Sheriff's Office, the snowmobile crash was reported at around 1:50 pm. in rural Lake Shore, which is west of Nisswa.

When emergency responders arrived, they learned a snowmobiler - a 26-year-old man from Mayville, Wisconsin - was injured in a crash during the Nisswa 100 Snowmobile Race Event. The victim was a participant in the race.

The victim was airlifted to a Twin Cities-area hospital with a serious injury.

The crash is under investigation. 

