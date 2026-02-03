Man, 57, killed in northern Minnesota snowmobile crash

Authorities in northern Minnesota say a man died in a snowmobile crash early Tuesday afternoon.

The crash happened on the Arrowhead Snowmobile Trail north of Orr at approximately 12:26 p.m., according to the St. Louis County Sheriff's Office.

Authorities say two snowmobiles had been driving in opposite directions on the trail, navigating a curve in the trail when they "collided in a side swipe fashion." One of the snowmobiles lost control and rolled several times, ejecting the driver from it.

Despite attempted life-saving measures, the snowmobile driver died on the scene. The sheriff's office identified him as a 57-year-old man from the south metro area.

The other snowmobile driver was not injured.