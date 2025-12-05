With fresh, early snowfall, cross country skiers at relish opportunity to explore Theo Wirth's natural trails

Snow has been falling across the Twin Cities, and more is on the way.

It made for a slow commute for many drivers Friday morning, but at the same time the fresh powder has skiers, smiling.

A combination of cold weather and fresh powder serves as a beacon for cross country skiers, eager to hit the trails.

"I say that cross country skiers are the interesting group that when they see temps drop, we get pumped," said Taylor Doolittle, cross country skier.

Unlike most of the week Friday morning wasn't bitterly cold, providing comfortable conditions at Theo Wirth Regional Park in Golden Valley.

"It is so helpful for us. We always have winter at Wirth regardless of natural snow, but this year we will eventually have 7 kilometers of machine-made snow, but we also have 30 kilometers of natural snow that will fill in here over the next, couple of weeks," said Meghan Cosgrove, Loppet executive director.

It's definitely a different feel than what they've seen in recent years.

WCCO

For the past three years, skiers haven't been able to use the natural snow area at Theo Wirth due to a lack of snow. Now, during the first week of December, it isn't a problem.

"Having the addition of the natural trails this year has opened up so much and is one of the best parts of living in Minnesota," said Doolittle.

They only hope the white winter sticks around for the rest of the season.

"To be able to do this in early December is huge for Minnesota nowadays," said Ben Bevis, cross country skier.

"There is an amazing sense of freedom to just be able to hit the slopes and for many of us right now, you can clear your head and just be in the moment," said Cosgrove.

Cosgrove said, thanks to the winter weather, they will have their alpine ski hill open by the end of the month.