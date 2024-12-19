Snowstorm impacting Thursday morning commute in Minnesota. Here's a look at road conditions.

MINNEAPOLIS — A NEXT Drive Alert is in place on Thursday amid the biggest snowstorm yet this season, which is making for some rough road conditions in the Twin Cities.

There are dozens of issues on snow-covered Twin Cities roads Thursday morning, including several crashes, spinouts and fender benders. Visibility is also a concern. If you can work from home, this would be the day to stay put.

If you do find yourself in an accident, stay inside your vehicle until first responders arrive. It's also advised to have a winter emergency kit in your vehicle.

Plows are out in full force, so give them room as they clear the roads.

Latest road conditions

A ground delay has been issued at MSP Airport until about 10 a.m., with traffic near the airport on Highway 62 backed up due to a spinout.

In Shakopee, the ramp from northbound Highway 169 to Highway 101 was temporarily closed after a vehicle went off into a ditch and another stalled.

A school bus also slid off Highway 100 near the Robbinsdale-Brooklyn Center border.

Traffic is also crawling on northbound Highway 169 near Excelsior Boulevard in Hopkins due to a crash.

Dozens of Minnesota school districts are reporting closures and delays.

