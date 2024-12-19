NEXT Weather Alert in Minnesota Thursday for heavy snowfall

MINNEAPOLIS — A winter storm warning is in effect Thursday as snow spreads across Minnesota.

The Twin Cities can expect around 4 inches of accumulation, with many in the I-94 corridor in the 4-6 inch range.

There will be snow on the ground by the morning commute and there will be snow coming down for most of the morning.

Snow rates will be intense at times, but will slow down after midday and eventually by night.

Everything will be wrapped up by Friday. There will be a fresh coat of snow on the ground and a slightly colder thermometer, with highs in the upper teens and a little more sunshine as well.

The weekend looks to stay cold, with highs reaching the lower 20s. Astronomical winter begins on Saturday.

Looking out next week, temperatures will start to warm. The metro may get back to freezing on Monday, just before Christmas.

With the warmer air will come clouds and a small chance for a little snow on Monday morning, but it will be dry overall.

Christmas is currently warm, with highs in the upper 30s.

Models are currently protecting a warm final stretch of the year with a mild finish to 2024.