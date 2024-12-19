Watch CBS News
Ground delay issued at Minneapolis-St. Paul International Airport amid winter storm Thursday

By Cole Premo

CBS Minnesota

MINNEAPOLIS — A ground delay has been ordered at Minneapolis-St. Paul International Airport Thursday morning amid a winter storm

The FAA issued a ground stop at the airport from 6 a.m. to 7:30 a.m. due to snow and ice. A spokesperson for MSP Airport says a ground delay will now be in effect until about 10 a.m.

The spokesperson says that the stoppage was related to the rate of snowfall. The spokesperson also says there will be a residual impact as flights come in and take off, but says that delays are minimal, thanks in part to how early the stoppage occurred.   

According to FlightAware, as of 8 a.m., there have been 10 total delays at the airport, with one cancellation. 

View a live stream of MSP Airport below

LIVE 24/7 MSP Minneapolis / St. Paul - Use Chat To Control Camera! by MNCam on YouTube

Meanwhile, a NEXT Drive Alert has been issued for the morning commute due to dangerous road conditions caused by the snowstorm. 

The Twin Cities can expect around 4 inches of accumulation, with many in the I-94 corridor in the 4-6 inch range. Snow rates will be intense at times, but will slow down after midday and eventually by night.

Dozens of Minnesota school districts are reporting closures and delays.

Cole Premo is digital manager for CBS Minnesota.

