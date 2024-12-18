Minnesota schools report closings, delays ahead of winter storm on Thursday

NEXT Weather: 6 p.m. report for Minnesota on Dec. 18, 2024

MINNEAPOLIS — Several Minnesota schools are reporting closings and delays Wednesday evening ahead of a snowstorm set to drop up to seven inches of snow.

You can find all of Thursday's closings and delays by clicking here. As of Wednesday evening, more than a dozen closings and delays had been reported, with some schools switching to a virtual day.

Winter storm warning

Here are the areas that will be most impacted by the winter storm warning:

The winter storm warning for these cities will begin at 9 p.m. on Wednesday and run until 6 p.m. on Thursday: Ashby, Erdahl, Lisbon, Wahpeton, Valley City, Fargo, Enderlin, Moorhead, Detroit Lakes, Elbow Lake, Lawndale, Hoffman, Fergus Falls, Barrett, McLeod, Herman, Shoreham and Breckenridge.

The winter storm warning for these cities will begin at midnight on Wednesday and run until midnight on Thursday: St Cloud, Center City, Cambridge, Shakopee, Long Prairie, Minneapolis, Princeton, Alexandria, Chaska, Sauk Rapids, Elk River, Monticello, Chanhassen, Hastings, Stillwater, St Paul, Blaine, Mora, Little Falls, and Victoria.

WCCO Meteorologist Chris Shaffer says the Twin Cities could see 3-6 inches of snow by Thursday afternoon.

Wind gusts could get up to 40 mph and will blow snow around long after it stops falling.

