Watch CBS News
Weather

How much snow did Minnesota get during Saturday's storm? Here's a look at totals.

By
Riley Moser
Digital Producer, CBS Minnesota
Riley Moser is a digital producer who covers breaking news and feature stories for CBS Minnesota. Riley started her career at CBS Minnesota in June 2022 and earned an honorable mention for sports writing from the Iowa College Media Association the same year.
Read Full Bio
Riley Moser

/ CBS Minnesota

Add CBS News on Google

While the Twin Cities did not see any snowfall on Saturday, many across southern Minnesota saw quite the wintry start to the weekend.

The National Weather Service says Saturday's band of snow left behind about 4 to 6 inches of light, fluffy snow.

According to WCCO's Weather Watcher Network, 7 inches fell in Westbrook, 6 inches fell in New Ulm and 5.5 inches fell in Canby. Blooming Prairie and Granite Falls saw just over 5 inches of snow.

snapshot-2.jpg
WCCO

Here are more snowfall totals from around the state:

  • Waseca: 5 inches
  • Faribault: 4.1 inches
  • Owatonna: 4 inches
  • Ortonville: 2 inches
  • Montgomery: 1.5 inches
  • Rochester: 1.1 inches
  • Glencoe: 0.4 inches

The system cleared out Saturday evening for a cold but sunny end to the weekend. The next chance of precipitation is Monday night into Tuesday, but with temperatures warming up, it is more likely to be rain than snow.

In:

© 2026 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue