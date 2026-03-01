How much snow did Minnesota get during Saturday's storm? Here's a look at totals.

While the Twin Cities did not see any snowfall on Saturday, many across southern Minnesota saw quite the wintry start to the weekend.

The National Weather Service says Saturday's band of snow left behind about 4 to 6 inches of light, fluffy snow.

According to WCCO's Weather Watcher Network, 7 inches fell in Westbrook, 6 inches fell in New Ulm and 5.5 inches fell in Canby. Blooming Prairie and Granite Falls saw just over 5 inches of snow.

WCCO

Here are more snowfall totals from around the state:

Waseca: 5 inches

Faribault: 4.1 inches

Owatonna: 4 inches

Ortonville: 2 inches

Montgomery: 1.5 inches

Rochester: 1.1 inches

Glencoe: 0.4 inches

The system cleared out Saturday evening for a cold but sunny end to the weekend. The next chance of precipitation is Monday night into Tuesday, but with temperatures warming up, it is more likely to be rain than snow.