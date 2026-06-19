After raising money for immigrant families, Minneapolis adult store asks community for help

After spending months helping immigrant families weather the economic fallout of federal immigration enforcement operations in the Twin Cities, Smitten Kitten is asking the community for help sustaining itself.

The adult retail store in Minneapolis' Lyn-Lake neighborhood issued a public plea for community financial support.

The strain comes after months of directing staff and volunteer time, resources and fundraising efforts toward mutual aid work that supported immigrants during Operation Metro Surge.

The store became one of the most visible community aid hubs after the federal operation began. Following the killing of Renee Good, Smitten Kitten began collecting groceries, diapers, toilet paper and other essentials.

"Nothing is going to change unless we're going to do something," said Anne Lehman, Smitten Kitten social media manager and mutual aid advisor.

The store also helped direct efforts toward rent relief for immigrants facing heightened uncertainty and economic hardship.

"People had been hiding out since October. They're going to need things like diapers, toilet paper and water." Lehman said. "We ended up opening our store as a donation drop-off stop."

Community support quickly exceeded expectations.

"It felt like every fifteen minutes someone was pulling up in an SUV that just came from Costco," Lehman said. "As soon as we got it, it would be gone because of how great the need was."

Lehman said that the attention also created safety concerns for staff and visitors.

"We had to move where our stuff was because U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement had caught on to what we were doing and tried to intimidate us," said Lehman.

In response, the store decided to move its operations elsewhere and began to focus on raising money for necessities. According to Lehman, the establishment raised hundreds of thousands of dollars for various needs.

The operation, in part, ended by mid-February, and federal presence in Minnesota diminished. As things began to wind down, so did cash flow at Smitten Kitten.

"There were a lot of weeks where we were cutting it close on payroll," said Lehman.

In a social media post, Lehman asked the community to come help support the store by asking for donations, asking people to shop at their store or online.

"We are asking for help, but also all of these things that we're pouring all of our energy into is not going away," said Lehman. "If we want to continue doing mutual aid, we have to have a solid foundation of our business as well."