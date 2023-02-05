Small plane crashes in rural Washington County

BAYTOWN TOWNSHIP, Minn. -- Authorities say a pilot has minor injuries Saturday evening after he crashed a plane in rural Washington County.

The Washington County Sheriff's Office says it received a 911 call from the pilot just after 4:30 p.m. reporting he crashed a single-passenger aircraft in a field near 34th Street North and Oasis Avenue in Baytown Township.

Deputies say the pilot was able to walk to the nearest road to meet them. He was then transported to the hospital with minor injuries.

The cause of the crash is under investigation by the Federal Aviation Administration.