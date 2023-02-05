Watch CBS News
Twin Cities News

Small plane crashes in rural Washington County

By WCCO Staff

/ CBS Minnesota

WCCO digital headlines: Afternoon of Feb. 4, 2023
WCCO digital headlines: Afternoon of Feb. 4, 2023 00:56

BAYTOWN TOWNSHIP, Minn. -- Authorities say a pilot has minor injuries Saturday evening after he crashed a plane in rural Washington County.

The Washington County Sheriff's Office says it received a 911 call from the pilot just after 4:30 p.m. reporting he crashed a single-passenger aircraft in a field near 34th Street North and Oasis Avenue in Baytown Township.

Deputies say the pilot was able to walk to the nearest road to meet them. He was then transported to the hospital with minor injuries.

The cause of the crash is under investigation by the Federal Aviation Administration.

WCCO Staff
wcco-cbs-minnesota.jpg

The WCCO Staff is a group of experienced journalists who bring you the content on WCCO.com.

First published on February 4, 2023 / 6:47 PM

© 2023 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.