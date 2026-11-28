Just one day after Americans spent billions of dollars shopping online, small businesses across the country are hoping for a similar boost during Small Business Saturday.

The boost would be coming at a critical time. According to a recent national small business poll, 3 of 4 business owners say their costs have increased year over year – and 2 out of 3 say they've cut or skipped their own pay to keep things afloat.

In Mankato, that's the case for Megan Bull Bear, owner of Lakota Made. Bull Bear says she cut her own pay and cut multiple staff this year. She also says tariffs forced her to cut shipping to more than 200 countries.

"We've really had to change things," Bull Bear said. "Because that impacted our materials, our material costs, our jars, bottles, those things, we saw a 30 percent increase."

Bull Bear says people coming in for the first time Saturday would be "a win."