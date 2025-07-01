Slow, no wake advisories hit Twin Cities metro lakes ahead of Fourth of July

Ahead of one of the busiest boating weekends of the calendar year, Minnesota boaters are getting warned to keep the speed to a crawl on lakes throughout the metro.

After a particularly wet June, lakes across Hennepin, Stearns, Meeker and other counties are reducing slow/no wake areas.

On Tuesday, the City of Plymouth announced slow/no wake zones within 600 feet of shore. It's a similar story at Eagle Lake, Long Lake, Cedar Lake, Fish Lake, Buffalo and Lake Pulaski.

"Unfortunately, we've seen a lot of rain, probably too much rain recently – that's going to definitely increase our lake levels," said Captain Adam Block of the Minnesota Department of Natural Resources. "If you add waves to that, those waves, that water is traveling even further up the shoreline and saturating even more property."

In Annandale, Charter Marina and Rentals is preparing for one of its busiest weekends of the year.

"Fourth of July, that's just kind of the first thing we think of – I want to get on the water," said Josh Grangroth. "On July 4, it's not uncommon to see like 100 phone calls."

Grangroth says they're still planning to rent boats, jet skis and more – but with added guidance to renters to look for local rules.

"Definitely get out there, enjoy the Fourth of July, just be knowledgeable about the activities you're doing," he said.