Six Flags sells Valleyfair, 6 other parks to new owner

Valleyfair in Shakopee, Minnesota, will soon come under new ownership.

Six Flags, the company that owned Valleyfair, says it's selling the park along with six others in an effort to concentrate on "innovation, expansion, and elevated guest experiences." EPR Properties will be the new owner.

The park will continue to operate normally through the 2026 season, and all passes and active memberships will be honored through the end of the year. While the transaction will not change current ticket prices, the new owners could raise them in the future, Six Flags said.

Other sites that Six Flags is selling include: Michigan's Adventure, Schlitterbahn Waterpark Galveston, Six Flags Great Escape, Six Flags La Ronde, Six Flags St. Louis and Worlds of Fun.