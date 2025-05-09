Sinkhole closes down part of West 7th Street in downtown St. Paul

Trump calls election of American pope "great honor," and more headlines

Trump calls election of American pope "great honor," and more headlines

Trump calls election of American pope "great honor," and more headlines

A part of West Seventh Street in downtown St. Paul is closed due to a sinkhole in the roadway, city officials say.

The sinkhole, which formed Thursday evening, is impacting West Seventh Street between Kellogg Boulevard and Grand Avenue. Officials say that section is only open for local businesses that need access to it.

WCCO

Sidewalks in the area are still open.

Repairs may take up to two months, city officials say. Crews with St. Paul Public Works and St. Paul Regional Water Services will be working on repairs and the cleanup.