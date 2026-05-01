4 injured in shooting at south Minneapolis park, officials say

Police in Minneapolis are investigating after city officials said four people were injured in a shooting at Rev. Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. Park on Friday night.

According to the Minneapolis Park and Recreation Board, officers responded to a report from an individual of a suspicious person around 8:38 p.m. The caller said there was a large gathering of young adults in the parking lot of the park, which is located at 4055 Nicollet Ave.

According to city officials, multiple gunshots were fired before the officers arrived at the park.

A 19-year-old woman was taken to the hospital by ambulance with serious injuries, city officials said. Three other people, whose ages have yet to be disclosed, self-transported to the hospital with gunshot-related injuries

Police in Minneapolis, Minnesota, investigate a shooting at Martin Luther King Jr. Park on May 1, 2026. WCCO

No suspects in the shooting have been arrested, officials said.

Park police are working with the Minneapolis Police Department to investigate the incident.

This is a developing story.