Friday night shooting in Minneapolis leaves teen boy injured

A teenage boy was hurt in a shooting on Minneapolis' east side Friday night, according to police.

The shooting happened in a parking lot on the 2400 block of Hennepin Avenue East around 11:40 p.m., the Minneapolis Police Department said.

Responding officers found a 17-year-old boy with a survivable gunshot wound. He was taken to Hennepin Healthcare.

Police said the shooter likely fired multiple rounds from inside a vehicle. No one has been arrested.

The University of Minnesota Police Department and Hennepin County Sheriff's Office also responded to the scene "to assist with crowd management," police said.