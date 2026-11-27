An individual is in custody after a shooting that killed a man in northwest Rochester, Minnesota, Thursday night, according to police.

Officers responded to the shooting on the 2400 block of 18 1/2 Avenue Northwest around 9:15 p.m. They found the man suffering from a gunshot wound inside a car, officials said. He was taken to a hospital, where he later died.

Investigators say someone fired at the car on the 1800 block of 20th Street Northwest. The man then drove a few blocks before crashing into an unoccupied vehicle.

Police said Friday that the suspected shooter, whose age has yet to be disclosed, was taken into custody.

According to investigators, the shooting was not random and the people involved knew each other.