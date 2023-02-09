Shipwreck dubbed the “Bad Luck Barquentine” discovered in Lake Superior

LAKE SUPERIOR, Mich. -- An old shipwreck has been discovered at the bottom of Lake Superior.

Searchers with The Great Lakes Shipwreck Historical Society found the 144-foot "Barquentine Nucleus" 600 feet underwater. It was located 40 miles northwest of Vermilion point in Michigan.

The ship earned the nickname "Bad Luck Barquentine" because this was its third time sinking.

The museum says it sank for a final time on Sept. 14, 1869, after leaving Marquette, Michigan with a load of iron ore.

The ship got caught in bad weather and took on water. The crew were all safely rescued.