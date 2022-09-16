Sheriff: UTV driver was under the influence when he crashed, killing passenger

MAPLETON, Minn. -- A 51-year-old man was allegedly under the influence of alcohol when he crashed a UTV, killing a woman.

Lance Leiferman was charged with criminal vehicular homicide and operating a motor vehicle while under the influence of alcohol.

Deputies from the Blue Earth County Sheriff's Office were dispatched to County Road 7 and 105th Street around 11:42 p.m. Thursday on a report of an ATV crash.

The location of the crash scene was approximately a half mile south of 105th Street, and a half mile east of County Road 7, the sheriff's office reported.

Deputies say Leiferman tried to get the UTV off the victim himself for five-to-thirty minutes before taking another 30 minutes to find someone to call 911.

Upon arrival, an officer found a woman dead, pinned under the vehicle. Leiferman admitted to driving before the crash. Deputies noted that Leiferman's speech was slurred, his eyes were bloodshot, and he had an odor of alcohol coming from his person.

While waiting for more help to arrive at the remote location of the crash, Leiferman admitted to having too much to drink and told deputies there were two beers inside the crashed UTV. He estimated he had between five and eight beers before the crash.

A preliminary breath sample taken from Leiferman at 1:24 a.m., approximately two hours after the crash, indicated a BAC of .06. A blood sample was also collected from the suspect.

In an interview with investigators, Leiferman said he did not believe he was feeling the effects of the alcohol and did not think it affected his ability to drive.

The victim of the crash was identified as 59-year-old Susan Marie Quiram.

At a bail hearing Friday, Leiferman was denied a public defender. He is due back in court on Sept. 29.