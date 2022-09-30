Sheriff: Passerby saves driver from fiery wreck in Wisconsin

PEPIN COUNTY, Wis. -- A man's life was saved by a passerby after a fiery collision on a highway in western Wisconsin.

The Pepin County Sheriff's Office said the crash happened just before 8:30 a.m. on Thursday. A commercial freightliner truck carrying mail crossed into the northbound lane of State Highway 25, hitting a a pickup truck head-on.

The two cars were then fully engulfed in flames, and a passerby pulled the 25-year-old driver of the pickup truck out of the car.

Pepin County Sheriff's Office

The 25-year-old had life-threatening injuries and was taken to a Rochester hospital by helicopter. The driver of the freightliner also had serious injuries, and was taken to a hospital in Eau Claire.

The sheriff's office said the passerby left the scene before they could be identified, but undoubtedly saved the life of the pickup truck driver.

Pepin County Sheriff's Office