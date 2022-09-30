Watch CBS News
Wisconsin News

Sheriff: Passerby saves driver from fiery wreck in Wisconsin

By WCCO Staff

/ CBS Minnesota

WCCO digital headlines: Sept. 30, 2022
WCCO digital headlines: Sept. 30, 2022 01:11

PEPIN COUNTY, Wis. -- A man's life was saved by a passerby after a fiery collision on a highway in western Wisconsin.

The Pepin County Sheriff's Office said the crash happened just before 8:30 a.m. on Thursday. A commercial freightliner truck carrying mail crossed into the northbound lane of State Highway 25, hitting a a pickup truck head-on.

The two cars were then fully engulfed in flames, and a passerby pulled the 25-year-old driver of the pickup truck out of the car.

img-3568.jpg
Pepin County Sheriff's Office

The 25-year-old had life-threatening injuries and was taken to a Rochester hospital by helicopter. The driver of the freightliner also had serious injuries, and was taken to a hospital in Eau Claire.

The sheriff's office said the passerby left the scene before they could be identified, but undoubtedly saved the life of the pickup truck driver.

6.jpg
Pepin County Sheriff's Office
WCCO Staff
wcco-cbs-minnesota.jpg

The WCCO Staff is a group of experienced journalists who bring you the content on WCCO.com.

First published on September 30, 2022 / 2:00 PM

© 2022 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.