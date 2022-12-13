Sheriff: Missing 16-year-old James Mortensen last seen in Barronett on his snowmobile

BARRON COUNTY, Wis. -- Law enforcement in western Wisconsin is asking for the public's help in finding James Mortensen, a 16-year-old who was last seen on Monday.

The Barron County Sheriff's Department says he was last seen around 3 p.m. in the Barronett area. He was on his snowmobile and wearing a grey jacket, black pants, and black boots.

Barron County Sheriff's Office

The sheriff's office believes Mortensen is in the Cumberland area.

Anyone with information is asked to call 911 or 715-537-3106.