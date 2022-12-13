Sheriff: Missing 16-year-old James Mortensen last seen in Barronett on his snowmobile
BARRON COUNTY, Wis. -- Law enforcement in western Wisconsin is asking for the public's help in finding James Mortensen, a 16-year-old who was last seen on Monday.
The Barron County Sheriff's Department says he was last seen around 3 p.m. in the Barronett area. He was on his snowmobile and wearing a grey jacket, black pants, and black boots.
The sheriff's office believes Mortensen is in the Cumberland area.
Anyone with information is asked to call 911 or 715-537-3106.
