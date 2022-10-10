Sheriff: Man crashes UTV in western Wis., leads deputies on chase after
PRAIRIE FARM, Wis. -- Authorities say a man who crashed his UTV in western Wisconsin Sunday led deputies on a chase after the collision.
The Baron County Sheriff's Department also said alcohol was a factor in the crash, which occurred in Prairie Farm around 6 p.m.
A 911 caller reported two men on a UTV had crashed, and the driver was trying to load the other man, who was unconscious, back onto the vehicle.
When first responders arrived, the driver led deputies on a short pursuit that ended at a nearby home, the sheriff's department said.
The 35-year-old man who was driving the UTV was initially arrested, then flown to a hospital in Eau Claire. He is expected to survive his injuries.
His passenger, a 61-year-old man, was flown to Regions Hospital in St. Paul to be treated for unknown injuries, the sheriff's department said.
The crash is under investigation.
