Sheriff: Man crashes UTV in western Wis., leads deputies on chase after

PRAIRIE FARM, Wis. -- Authorities say a man who crashed his UTV in western Wisconsin Sunday led deputies on a chase after the collision.

The Baron County Sheriff's Department also said alcohol was a factor in the crash, which occurred in Prairie Farm around 6 p.m.

A 911 caller reported two men on a UTV had crashed, and the driver was trying to load the other man, who was unconscious, back onto the vehicle.

When first responders arrived, the driver led deputies on a short pursuit that ended at a nearby home, the sheriff's department said.

The 35-year-old man who was driving the UTV was initially arrested, then flown to a hospital in Eau Claire. He is expected to survive his injuries.

His passenger, a 61-year-old man, was flown to Regions Hospital in St. Paul to be treated for unknown injuries, the sheriff's department said.

The crash is under investigation.