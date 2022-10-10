Watch CBS News
Wisconsin News

Sheriff: Man crashes UTV in western Wis., leads deputies on chase after

By WCCO Staff

/ CBS Minnesota

WCCO Digital Update: Morning of Oct. 10, 2022
WCCO Digital Update: Morning of Oct. 10, 2022 01:06

PRAIRIE FARM, Wis. -- Authorities say a man who crashed his UTV in western Wisconsin Sunday led deputies on a chase after the collision.

The Baron County Sheriff's Department also said alcohol was a factor in the crash, which occurred in Prairie Farm around 6 p.m.

A 911 caller reported two men on a UTV had crashed, and the driver was trying to load the other man, who was unconscious, back onto the vehicle.

When first responders arrived, the driver led deputies on a short pursuit that ended at a nearby home, the sheriff's department said.

The 35-year-old man who was driving the UTV was initially arrested, then flown to a hospital in Eau Claire. He is expected to survive his injuries.

His passenger,  a 61-year-old man, was flown to Regions Hospital in St. Paul to be treated for unknown injuries, the sheriff's department said.

The crash is under investigation. 

WCCO Staff
wcco-cbs-minnesota.jpg

The WCCO Staff is a group of experienced journalists who bring you the content on WCCO.com.

First published on October 10, 2022 / 8:41 AM

© 2022 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.