Crime

Sheriff: Counterfeit $100 bills used to buy pull tabs in Douglas County

By WCCO Staff

/ CBS Minnesota

DOUGLAS COUNTY, Minn. -- The Douglas County Sheriff's Office is asking those who work with money to keep an eye out for fake $100 bills.

According to the sheriff's office, last week someone bought pull tabs at a bar using counterfeit $100 bills.

In the last week, a bar in Douglas County, Minnesota, received $500 in fake $100 bills. The bills in question were...

Posted by Douglas County Sheriff's Office on Tuesday, January 31, 2023

Anyone who has received fake bills in the past couple months is asked to contact the sheriff's office at 320-762-8151.

For more information on knowing your money, click here.

First published on February 2, 2023 / 6:49 AM

