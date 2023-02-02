Sheriff: Counterfeit $100 bills used to buy pull tabs in Douglas County
DOUGLAS COUNTY, Minn. -- The Douglas County Sheriff's Office is asking those who work with money to keep an eye out for fake $100 bills.
According to the sheriff's office, last week someone bought pull tabs at a bar using counterfeit $100 bills.
Anyone who has received fake bills in the past couple months is asked to contact the sheriff's office at 320-762-8151.
For more information on knowing your money, click here.
