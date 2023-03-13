Sheriff: 2 found dead in Andover home identified

ANDOVER, Minn. -- Police have released the identities of two people found dead inside an Andover residence last week, and say that preliminary evidence shows the incident was a murder-suicide.

The Anoka County Sheriff's Office said it responded to a report of two individuals not breathing inside a residence on the 14900 block of Osage Street Northwest around 6:30 a.m. Friday.

Inside the residence, responders found a man and a woman who both appeared to have suffered from gunshot wounds. They were identified as 36-year-old Jennifer Yang, and 40-year-old Fue Her.

Investigators believe the latter shot the former before dying by suicide.

None of the other occupants in the home were injured, the sheriff's office said.

Domestic Violence Resources: For anonymous, confidential help, people can call the National Domestic Violence Hotline at 1-800-799-7233 or 1-800-787-3224.

If you or someone you know is in emotional distress or a suicidal crisis, you can reach the 988 Suicide & Crisis Lifeline by calling or texting 988. You can also chat with the 988 Suicide & Crisis Lifeline here.

For more information about mental health care resources and support, The National Alliance on Mental Illness (NAMI) HelpLine can be reached Monday through Friday, 10 a.m.–10 p.m. ET, at 1-800-950-NAMI (6264) or email info@nami.org.