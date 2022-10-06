Watch CBS News
Sheriff: 18-year-old caught driving at speeds nearing 120 mph -- twice the speed limit

By WCCO Staff

/ CBS Minnesota

MINNEAPOLIS -- An 18-year-old driver has been cited for extreme speeding in southeastern Minnesota.

According to the Lincoln County Sheriff's Office, the incident took place shortly after 1:15 a.m. Wednesday on State Highway 19 and County Highway 7 in Lincoln County.

A deputy at the intersection of the highway observed a pair of headlights "very quickly approaching" on Highway 19 so the deputy checked the vehicle's speed. The readings came back between 118 mph and 120 mph, the citation said.

The speed limit on Highway 19 is 60 mph.

The teen, who is from Glencoe, was stopped and cited for reckless driving, a misdemeanor, and speeding, a petty misdemeanor. They were driving a 2011 Chevrolet Impala. 

WCCO Staff
The WCCO Staff is a group of experienced journalists who bring you the content on WCCO.com.

First published on October 6, 2022

© 2022 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

