Shelter-in-place order issued in part of Nowthen; armed person barricaded, sheriff's office says

A shelter-in-place order is in effect for part of Nowthen, Minnesota, as officials negotiate with an armed individual who has barricaded themself, the Anoka County Sheriff's Office said on Friday.

Residents in the area between 189th Lane and 185th Avenue Northwest on Jasper Street Northwest are being asked to shelter in place.

An alert regarding the order was sent out to residents on Thursday night. Details surrounding the incident haven't been disclosed.

As of Friday afternoon, all three roads are blocked, and fire and smoke appear to be coming from a home in the area surrounded by law enforcement.

Fire and smoke appear to rise from a home surrounded by law enforcement in Nowthen, Minnesota, on Dec. 19, 2025. WCCO

City officials are asking that people not gather at the scene, take photos or go around barricades that have been set up.

Several armored vehicles are parked outside of a home in Nowthen, Minnesota, on Dec. 19, 2025 while the Anoka County Sheriff's Office negotiates with what it called an "armed barricaded subject." WCCO

Anyone who lives in the area and needs to leave their home is asked to call the city's nonemergency line at 763-427-1212 for assistance.

This is a developing story. Stay with WCCO.com for more.