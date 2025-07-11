Watch CBS News
Incident involving firearm prompts shelter-in-place order in part of Winona County

WCCO digital headlines: Afternoon of July 11, 2025
The Winona County Sheriff's Office has ordered a shelter-in-place for part of Elba, Minnesota, for an incident involving a firearm, officials said Friday night.

The shelter-in-place order is for the area of County Road 26 and Highway 74, the sheriff's office said in a Facebook post at 7:25 p.m. Officials are asking people there to lock doors and windows and not to go outside.

The sheriff's office said in a comment on the post around 8:27 p.m. that the scene was still active and it would provide an update "once it is appropriate and available."

Details of the incident weren't immediately known.

Elba is around 25 miles east of Rochester, Minnesota.

This is a developing story. Stay with WCCO.com for more.

