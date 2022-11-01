Watch CBS News
Hiker rescued after falling from Red Wing walking trail

RED WING, Minn. -- Emergency responders rescued a hiker Tuesday who fell down an embankment on a walking trail in Red Wing.

The Red Wings Fire Department says it was dispatched to He Mni Can-Barn Bluff at 2:04 p.m. for a hiker who fell.

Responders located the hiker and extricated him back up the bluff to a safe location.

The hiker was transported to Mayo Clinic Health Systems and is said to be in good condition.

