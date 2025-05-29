Sheep take on landscaping at Minnesota solar farm

Sheep are being used to help maintain a solar farm

Hundreds of sheep are hard at work this spring in central Minnesota — not on a farm, but beneath solar panels.

At the Serco Solar Array in Clear Lake, more than 600 sheep are being used to manage vegetation around the 1,200-acre site.

"We have 600 mews and all of them are with lambs, by the end of the summer we will have 1500 adult sheep and by the end of the project 7000 sheep," said Briana Beck with Minnesota Native Landscapes.

Part of a growing relationship between Xcel Energy and MNL.

The sheep graze between rows of solar panels, keeping grasses trimmed and allowing native prairie plants to thrive –— all without using gas powered equipment or herbicides.

"Its really important for the health of the prairie, to get rid of that vegetation build up and also on solar sights for fire mitigation," said Beck.

The sight itself is home to dozens of native prairie plants and flowers, one of which is essential to an endangered species.

"Sundial Lupine, that's a legume species. It is the only known host plant for the Karner Blue Butterfly – Which is an endangered species," said Beck. "Its fantastic to see the lupine blooming out here."

"MNL provides the seeds for the pollinator mix that we are using at the Sherco project," said Luke Molus, Head of Operations at Sherco Solar Array.

The goal of the cooperation is to protect vulnerable prairie lands and animal species. While also keeping the land fertile for any future farming uses.

"The top soil is pretty thin. Restoring the native prairie back to this area," said Molus. "It's actually going to help the topsoil become thicker and more healthy so that if the solar project gets decommissioned in say 30 years – If farmers do choose to come back, they'll actually have better soil to grow on,=."

In the meantime, the field is part of Minnesota's broader effort to move away from fossil fuels. The Serco site will eventually try to replace the energy output once generated by the near-by Sherburne County Coal Plant.

"Serco solar one is the first phase of the Serco solar project that Xcel is building to replace the Sherburne County Coal Plant," said Molus. "All three Serco projects will be a full replacement for the coal plant that retired back in 2023.

Molus says that Serco Solar Array one is providing energy for 150,000 customers.

Xcel Energy could expand the grazing project to other sites across the state in the coming years.