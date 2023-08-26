Shed ruled a total loss in Douglas County fire

EVANSVILLE, Minn. -- Authorities are investigating the cause of a fire near Alexandria that destroyed a shed Saturday morning.

The Douglas County Sheriff's Office says dispatchers received a 911 call reporting a fire on the 16000 block of County Road 5 Northwest in Evansville shortly after 11 a.m.

The caller reported that a shed on their property was fully engulfed in flames.

Fire crews from Millerville, Brandon and Evansville worked to extinguish the fire.

The shed and many items of value inside were declared a total loss, according to the sheriff's office.