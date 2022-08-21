Shauwna Campbell, Nicollet Mall shooting victim, dies from injuries

Mother speaks out after 25-year-old daughter was shot on Nicollet Mall

Mother speaks out after 25-year-old daughter was shot on Nicollet Mall

MINNEAPOLIS -- A young woman has died after being shot at 9th Street and Nicollet Mall on Aug. 10, Minneapolis police announced Saturday.

Shauwna Campbell, 25, was a mother to two children: 6-year-old Elysia and 2-year-old Charles, Jr.

In an interview with WCCO, the victim's mother spoke out about gun violence.

"You look at the news and that's all you hear now is somebody getting shot. And then it's women shooting now, it used to be the guys, the gang members, but now it's females doing it, and not caring," said Margaret Daniels.

Hennepin County attorneys charged Perisha Young, 23, with attempted murder and first-degree assault for the incident.

According to the criminal complaint, surveillance cameras captured Campbell and Young arguing. Someone stepped in to stop the argument when Young could be seen pulling a gun out of her purse, taking several steps toward Campbell, and shooting her at close range.

Young faces up to 40 years in prison if convicted.

Campbell's death marks the 59th homicide of the year in Minneapolis.