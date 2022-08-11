Watch CBS News
Woman shot outside downtown Minneapolis Target store

MINNEAPOLIS – Police say an argument led to a woman being shot Wednesday evening on Nicollet Mall in downtown Minneapolis.

Officers rushed to the corner of the mall and 9th Street at about 5:45 p.m., where they found a woman in her mid-20s suffering from a "potentially life-threatening gunshot wound" near the Target store. She is being treated at a local hospital. Police say no arrests have been made. 

Four people were shot in three separate shootings in the city Tuesday, including a 14-year-old boy who was seriously hurt due to the accidental discharge of a firearm.

